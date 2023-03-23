FOX 26 has learned that former Houston City Council member Ada Edwards has passed away, according to multiple sources.

Edwards was also a community activist, humanitarian, and community leader.

Before she was elected to District D on the Houston City Council, Edwards founded the Free South Africa Movement.

In the late 1980s, she founded the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, which is a grassroots community advocacy coalition that provided both legal and social-action support to residents.

In a statement to FOX 26, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said,

"Ada Edwards was a force of light. Driven by a radical love of justice and an unwavering faith in the power of the people, she was a fierce and fearless servant leader who changed Houston for the better. She lit a path for us to follow in pursuit of a better, more just world for all. She was Houston’s Ella Baker, an African-American civil rights and human rights activist."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reacted to the tragic news saying, "

"Former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards never forgot where she came from or who she represented. During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians. She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under resourced and underserved communities. Even after she left elected office because of term limits, Edwards remained active and dedicated her time to connecting people to education and employment opportunities, mentoring youth and working with nonprofit organizations. Houston is a stronger city today because of Ada Edwards’ tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years. May Ada Edwards Rest In Power."