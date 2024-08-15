A woman is hospitalized after she was attacked while running at Memorial Park on Saturday morning, Houston police report.

On Aug. 10, around 5 a.m., a woman was on a trail at the park when a man approached her, accusing the woman of having run over his brother, officials said.

HPD says the suspect began physically assaulting her. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported but were unable to locate the suspect.

Authorities believe the man may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say. Her identity has not been released.

Houston Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s with black, wavy, shoulder-length curly hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact HPD's Major Assaults Division at 713-306-8800, referencing incident number 11375524.



