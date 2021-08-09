Memorial Hermann reinstating 'No Visitor Policy' starting on Wednesday

article

Memorial Hermann announced on Monday that a ‘No visitor policy’ is being reinstated at all of their facilities across the system.

According to the release, the policy will go into effect on Wednesday.

In the release, Memorial Hermann said they "believe this difficult decision is necessary to protect the health and safety of our employees, physician partners, patients and the community as our environment continues to quickly evolve."

They add that volunteers will be allowed to continue serving if they so choose, ensuring all the necessary safety precautions are being taken.

Hospital officials said there will be ‘very limited compassionate exceptions’ to the ‘No Visitor Policy.’ All approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility and wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask.

Limited inpatient exceptions:

- For all acute care hospitals, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center:

- One adult visitor (18 and over) per laboring, antepartum and postpartum patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

- One parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient per day. This same visitor may stay overnight.

- One adult visitor for patients with life-threatening injuries. This same visitor may stay overnight.

- One visitor for patients receiving emergent care. (Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.)

- One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

- Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.

- Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Limited outpatient exceptions:

- For the following outpatient facilities, including Outpatient Imaging Departments, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation clinics, Convenient Care Centers, MHMG locations, MNA Clinics and the Davis Clinic, TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation Center:

- One parent/guardian visitor for pediatric patients.

- One primary caregiver, such as a guardian or adult caregiver of a dependent patient or individual accompanying a patient with special needs, for adult patients.

University Place continues to adhere to the state’s guidelines for nursing center visitation.



Memorial Hermann understands the roles loved ones play in the healing process for patients. We are committed to providing additional support for our patients during this time. We will again encourage patients to have virtual visits with their loved ones using their personal smart devices. Memorial Hermann will have devices available for patients who may not have access to their own.

For more information and details on the updated visitor policy, click here.

