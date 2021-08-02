Memorial Hermann announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its employees

article

The Memorial Hermann Health System announced that they will be requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all their employees on Monday.



"The painstakingly gathered and reported medical research data overwhelmingly demonstrates that the COVID-19 vaccines are extraordinarily safe and effective," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann in a news release. "Other factors contributing to the timing of this decision include the significant percentage of the Greater Houston population that remains unvaccinated, the relaxation of public safety measures such as masking and social distancing, and the alarming increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past several weeks. For all of these reasons, we strongly believe that the vaccines are our best and only true protection against COVID-19 going forward."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



According to the release, more than 83% of its workforce is already fully vaccinated. That includes nearly 87% of bedside staff, 95% of managers and above, and 100% of executive leaders.



The release stated managers and above across the organization are being asked to lead by example and meet the requirement first and be compliant with the new policy by Sept. 11. All other employees, in addition to the system’s affiliated providers and volunteers, must be compliant by Oct. 9.

To read more about the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, click here.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

