Houston native Megan Thee Stallion is doing her part to give back after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area leaving millions, including vulnerable populations, without power.

Her non-profit The Pete & Thomas Foundation partnered with Bread of Life, an organization dedicated to helping those in the Houston community with food and shelter, to give generators to seniors and their families.

This is part of their Emergency Power Program which wants to ensure these vulnerable groups have access to electricity and a way to protect them from future power outages.

"It's been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms. That's why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies," said Megan.

She founded the organization in 2022 after previously using her platform since 2019 to support underserved communities.

"Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power, so there is no interruption in service," said Rudy Rasmus, Executive Director and Founder of Bread of Life.