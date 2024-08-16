If you've ever thought about adopting a dog or a cat, this weekend this is your time to do it.

The Mega Pet adoption event is an annual unique opportunity to find dogs and cats from more than 20 area shelters ready for adoption.

All dogs, big or small, and all kittens and cats are $35. They are all neutered or spayed and vetted.

There's no charge to get in the George R. Brown Convention Center.

If you want first pick, $75 will get you inside at 9 a.m. an hour before it opens to the public.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don't worry if you don't already have a pet at home. You will walk out with everything you'll need to get started and it's free.

Not only are you getting a new best friend, you're saving a life.

Most of these animals are facing euthanasia if they don't find a home.

"Don't get just one, get two," said Aaron Johnson, Director at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. "You'd be surprised at how much they'll go outside, run around, and get some energy out. They come in and they're just the greatest pets. It's really amazing."

"Pets make us physically and mentally healthier," said Susanne Kogut with Petco Love. "They bring love into our lives. That's what this is all about."