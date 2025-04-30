US 59 deadly hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed near Beechnut offramp

The Brief One man is dead after being involved in a hit-and-run on US 59. Police described the possible suspect vehicle as a silver Honda with a black stripe on the hood.



A deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian caused lane closures and is under investigation in the southwest Houston-area early Wednesday morning.

US 59 hit-and-run kills 1

What we know:

Sergeant Griffiths with Vehicular Crimes Division reports police received calls about a pedestrian crash on US 59 southbound near the Beechnut offramp around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses told investigators a vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the main lanes of the freeway. However, the vehicle did end up running into the pedestrian.

The vehicle briefly stopped, but left the scene before police arrived.

Sgt. Griffiths says the vehicle was possibly a silver Honda with a black stripe on the hood. The suspected vehicle was seen leaving the exit of Beechnut shortly after the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not been able to identify the suspect and have not identified the victim.