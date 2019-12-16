Mega Millions jackpot grows to $372 million for Tuesday’s drawing

After no ticket matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing, there is yet another chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before Christmas.

The jackpot is now estimated at $372 million for Tuesday night’s drawing with a cash option of $251.6 million. The drawing, which happens at 11 p.m. ET, would be the 14th-largest jackpot in the history of the game, officials said.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play, and players win by matching all six numbers in a drawing.

While no one won the top prize on Friday – 17, 21, 29, 39 and 56, plus the Mega Ball 22 – more than a million other winning tickets were sold as part of the drawing, officials said. A total of 31 tickets matched the four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s $10,000 third prize.

Since the last jackpot was won on Sept. 24 in Texas, lottery officials said there have been more than 12 million winning tickets at all prize levels — including 17 worth $1 million or more.

Mega Millions jackpot winners from this year have included a $437 million winner in New York, a $273 million winner in New Jersey, a $50 million winner in Missouri, a $522 million winner in California, a $168 million winner in New Hampshire and a $225 million winner in Texas.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.