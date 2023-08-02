No one won the massive Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Texas did win $4 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was sold at Hoover Valley Country Store located at 7302 Park Road 4 West in Burnet.

The quick pick ticket with the Megaplier option selected matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Mega Ball 12.

The jackpot ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing was $1.1 billion. The next drawing is Friday night with an estimated annuitized jackpot of $1.25 billion or an estimated cash value option of $625.3 million.

