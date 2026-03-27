Meet Muffin: Sugar Land Space Cowboys debut new bat dog for 2026 season

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The Brief The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have introduced Muffin, a 5-year-old Golden Retriever, as their official "Bat Dog" for the 2026 season. Muffin will make his first on-field appearance tonight, Friday, March 27, at 7:05 p.m. during the home opener against the Round Rock Express. Outside of baseball, Muffin serves the Fort Bend County area as a certified comfort dog providing stress relief and companionship.



The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are adding some extra "paws" to the roster this season. As the team kicks off Opening Day on Friday, they have officially introduced Muffin, a 5-year-old Golden Retriever, as the team’s new bat dog.

Muffin will make his on-field debut tonight at Constellation Field as the Space Cowboys take on the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Fans can also catch him in action during the second game of the series on Saturday, March 28.

From Community Comfort to the Ballpark

While Muffin is new to the bright lights of Triple-A baseball, he is already a local hero.

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When he isn't retrieving bats, he serves as a certified comfort dog, providing companionship and stress relief to residents across Fort Bend County.

What they're saying:

"We are pumped to add Muffin to our roster," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "Muffin is the first of many fan experience initiatives that the Space Cowboys will be introducing this season."

Training for the Big Leagues

Becoming a bat dog requires a specific set of skills, but for Muffin, the "work" feels like a day at the park.

"It’s a lot of playing fetch and just a lot of having fun with him," said owner Hamid Parvizian. "He just loves to retrieve and loves to fetch anything. So, anything we can do to play with him is all we need."

Opening Weekend Details

The Space Cowboys begin their 2026 campaign at home for the second year in a row.

Opponent: Round Rock Express

Location: Constellation Field

First Pitch: Friday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets: Season plans and individual game tickets are currently available at the box office or online.