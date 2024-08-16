Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Cypress with burn patient

A Washington County medical helicopter had to make an emergency landing late Wednesday night.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the aircraft, an EC145 helicopter, had a mechanical issue, causing the pilot to land at Dan Jones Airport on Kitzman Road at approximately 9:49 p.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

The medical helicopter was flying a burn patient who was taken to Memorial Hermann after the emergency landing by Life Flight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the unexpected landing, there was no damage reported to the aircraft or surrounding property.