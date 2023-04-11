article

Looking for something to do this weekend, and you're an avid car lover? This is right up your driveway, so to speak.

Mecum Actions will be returning to Houston's NRG Center on April 13 through April 15 and will feature an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, Resto Mods, and more to cross the auction block.

If you're interested in bidding on some of the vehicles on the auction block, you can sign up in advance online and on-site starting at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two people to the three auction days.

For those unable to attend in person, remote bidding options will also be available, including for both online and telephone bidding.

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after April 12; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m. and Road Art items to begin 30 minutes prior.