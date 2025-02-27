Measles vaccination rates in Texas: Find your school district

The Brief More than 120 measles cases have been detected in Texas since late January. Texas allows students to opt out of vaccines. The WHO says 95% immunity is needed to prevent measles epidemics.



A measles outbreak in West Texas has people across the state curious about the vaccination rates in their communities.

Every year, the Texas Department of State Health Services releases vaccination information for kindergarten and seventh graders in districts across the state.

The World Health Organization says that 95 percent immunity is required to prevent measles epidemics.

You can find your school district's MMR vaccination rate for the 2023-204 school year below.

Texas measles vaccine rate among Kindergartners

Southeast Texas' largest counties had high MMR vaccination rates among kindergarten students with 94.14% of Harris County students, Fort Bend County having a 95.67% vaccination rare and Williamson County having a 93.92%.

Texas measles vaccine rate among 7th Graders

Of southeast Texas' largest counties, seventh grade students' MMR vaccination rates are high, with Harris at 96.16%, Fort Bend at 98.61% and Williamson at 97.31%.

Texas vaccination requirements

The MMR vaccine, which is a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella, is typically given to children between 12 to 15 months of age and a second dose at four to six years of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students enrolling in kindergarten through 12th grade are required to have two doses of the MMR vaccine in Texas.

Texas law allows vaccine exemptions for "reasons of conscience, including a religious belief."