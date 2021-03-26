MCSO: Woman arrested for murder in deadly shooting of ex-husband in Cleveland

article

A woman has been arrested for murder in connection to the deadly shooting of her ex-husband at a home in Cleveland, deputies say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 18500 block of Solomon Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Diane Moore Walker told deputies that she was asleep on the couch and woke up to find her ex-husband dead on the floor.

The man, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Steve Randall Walker, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide/Violent Crimes detectives, crime scene investigators and prosecutors with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office went to the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says, detectives found that Diane’s story was inconsistent with the evidence on the scene, which indicated she was involved in the shooting.

Diane Walker was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. She has a $250,000 bond.

