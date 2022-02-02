Mayor's crime initiative called late and non-inclusive by neighborhood leaders

Months before Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his anti-crime initiative, members of the Houston Super Neighborhood Alliance were pleading with the City for law enforcement intervention and meaningful collaboration with impacted citizens.

Their reason - a rapidly eroding quality of life due to widespread fear.

RELATED: 'You are a disgrace,' Former Harris County commissioner blasts Democrats over crime wave

"I think people are terrified to just go walk the dog. They are terrified to go to the grocery store for 30 minutes because they are afraid they are going to come out and be assaulted just getting in the car, just putting the groceries in the car," said Stacie Fairchild, who leads the Alliance's crime reduction committee.

Fairchild calls the Mayor's latest effort far "too late" and lacks meaningful input from the everyday citizens her group represents.

"I think it has already escalated. We are number one in nation right now for homicides and that is not a good thing...and that's my frustration that the Mayor is not listening to the neighborhoods," said Fairchild.

RELATED: Houston homicide numbers up in 2021, other crimes down

Past Super Neighborhood President Juan Sorto says he's dumbfounded as to why Mayor Turner would launch a "holistic" Citywide initiative without inclusion of citizen volunteers on the "frontline" of the fight against neighborhood crime.

"The frustration is - Who is doing what and why are we not being included in the decision-making process?" said Sorto.

DEADLY 2022: Houston leads Chicago, NYC, and LA in homicides so far this year

With gunfire and burglary steadily increasing in her Washington Avenue community, Fairchild says the Super Neighborhood Alliance remains ready and willing to partner - as long as city leadership is willing to listen.

RELATED: After 600+ Houston-area murders in 2021, Crime Stoppers announces new research project; gets $10K check

"We don't need to hold press conferences. We just need to get to work," said Fairchild.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS