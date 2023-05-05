article

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Did you know that our May full moon also peaks today?

The "Flower Moon" is named because this is the time of year when wildflowers bloom. Other names include the "planting moon" for the time of year in which crops are planted, the "milk moon" due to cows being milked multiple times a day during this time of year, and the "hare moon," among others.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, but in the event of some clearing, full moons always appear full both the night before and the night after they peak.

Although the full moon will peak in the afternoon hours, it won't rise in our skies on Friday, May 5, until 8:18 p.m. Look toward the east-southeast sky.

Additionally, as of last night, sunsets will occur in the 8 p.m. hour through August 17. Here's a look at how day length will progress in southeast Texas over the course of the summer months.

We will continue gaining daylight through the longest day of the year, the summer solstice on June 21, where we will enjoy 14:03:31 of sunlight!