In an effort to provide relief and help to victims of the Maui wildfire, Houston's Pitch 25 is hosting a fundraiser.

Brian Ching, former Houston Dynamo player and member of the men's U.S. national team, is hosting a fundraiser for Maui fire relief on Sunday at Pitch 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, 10% of all Pitch 25 sales will go toward's Maui relief efforts. From Sunday, Aug. 13 until Thursday, Aug. 31, 50 percent of Kona beer sales will go toward relief efforts and will get specialty Kona Beer pint glasses.

Courtesy of Brian Ching/Pitch 25

On Friday, the death toll in Maui rose to 67 as officials confirmed 12 more deaths from an active fire. The fire has not been fully contained, Maui County officials say, and residents of Lahaina are beginning to return home.