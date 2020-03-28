Massive grass fire spreading across east Galveston

Units are working on a massive grass fire on the far east end of Galveston Island around Apffel Park.

This is a multi-alarm fire with Santa Fe and Jamaica Beach fire departments also assisting. More fire units have been called.

Credit: Urs Schmid with Saltwater Recon, LLC

The initial call was for the brush in the sand dunes was on fire and has spread near structures. Firefighters are working to stop the fire from getting to structures.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.