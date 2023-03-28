The Final Four is around the corner and as the City of Houston expects to host the big event for March Madness, Mayor Sylvester Turner has a special surprise!

On Tuesday, Mayor Turner, on behalf of the City, will present the NCAA and Houston Local Organizing Committee with a citywide proclamation, recognizing March 31 - April 3, 2023, as Men's Final Four Week across Houston.

This year's celebrations mark the fourth time Houston has held the Men's Final Four and hosted a citywide celebration of college basketball.

The proclamation is expected to take place Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, recognizing one of the biggest sporting events in the world.