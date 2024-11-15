Manvel plane crash: Investigation now underway after plane crashes into field

Authorities are investigating following an airplane crash in Manvel on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they received a report of an airplane crash at 811 Hal McClain Road (Wolfe Airpark).

According to the FAA, a twin-engine Piper PA-30 landed in a field after departing from Wolfe Air Park in Manvel around 5 p.m.

Police stated officers promptly responded to the scene and determined both occupants of the aircraft were able to exit safely without injuries.

Manvel police said the Texas Department of Public Safety was notified, and a trooper arrived shortly after to assume control of the investigation.

Authorities stated there were no injuries or property damage associated with the incident.

The FAA said they will be investigating the crash.