Manor Street: Authorities identify victims after man, woman were found dead, suspect arrested

The Brief Authorities are releasing new information after a man and woman were found dead on Manor Street on Monday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victims have been identified as 28-year-old Nelson Alatorre and 36-year-old Karle Alatorre, who are siblings. Officials said the alleged suspect in the case has been identified as 31-year-old Victor Banegas-Solorzano, the husband of Karle and brother-in-law to Nelson.



What we know:

Gonzalez said the couple had an 8-year-old child together. Child Protective Services is assisting and will coordinate with family members.

Capital murder charges have been filed against Banegas-Solorzano after he was taken into custody by members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in East Harris County on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly what occurred at this time.

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Manor Street, near Texarkana Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor called 911 after hearing screaming outside and finding a man bleeding in the roadway.

A Pct. 3 constable deputy who was working nearby was the first to respond to the scene and attempted to render aid to the man. He did not survive his injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies then responded to the scene and followed a trail of blood from the injured man back to a nearby home.

The deputies conducted a welfare check and found a woman dead in the home. It’s unclear how she died at this time.

The sheriff’s office believes a third person may have been involved in the incident, and they are searching for that person.