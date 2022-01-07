Husband, wife found dead after apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court on Friday.

Based on preliminary information from the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, family members told officials they were trying to call the unidentified married couple but would not answer their phones. We're told relatives went to the home in the 12500 block of Pavilion Court.

That's where they found the man, 65, and his wife, 58, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Currently, authorities are treating the scene as a murder-suicide and an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.