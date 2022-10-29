Man who made viral rap about Houston Astros visits radio station for new song

A rap song about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the American League Championship Series continues to get shares across the city.

We first shared Drew’s story earlier this week involving a rap song he created following the Astros sweep over the Yankees in the ALCS.

PREVIOUS: 'When you said you wanted Houston, you said you wanted losing;' Viral rap music video about Astros ALCS sweep

Drew’s song has received tens of thousands of views on Instagram and TikTok.

Since our story aired, the Houston rap artist and producer’s song has continued getting shares.

"It’s been insane," said Drew. "So many people have been showing me so much love. So many people have been reaching out. It’s been fun."

On Friday, Drew was invited as a guest to rap on 100.3 FM The Bull, a country music radio station in Houston.

2022 World Series Game 1: Phillies win Game 1 of World Series, 6-5

"We saw the viral video on TikTok, and we knew we had to do something with Mark," said Erik Smith.

Smith is a radio host on the "Morning Bullpen." On weekday mornings, he writes cover lyrics over popular songs with random topics and trending news.

RELATED: Orbit to face of Phillie Phanatic in World Series 2022

On Friday, he and Drew sang a duet together using a Toby Keith song about the Houston Astros.

"It was Toby Keith’s, "How do you Like Me Now?" [but we called it] "How do you Like H-Town", said Drew. "It’s been fun. The support has just been coming in from every direction."

"The fact that he’s blown up so fast and people have really embraced him, it really makes me happy," said Smith. "Today him being on our show, that’s a country station, [bringing] a rap artist on the radio. It’s pretty cool."

Drew says he is a huge Astros fan and is very superstitious. As a result, he says he doesn’t plan to write any raps about the World Series, or Phillies, until the series is over.