Man wanted for stealing 'pleasure items' at Cypress adult store

Published  November 26, 2024 10:27am CST
Cypress
FOX 26 Houston
CYPRESS, Texas - The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office is hoping the public can identify a person caught on camera stealing "pleasure items" from the Cindie's store in Cypress.

The theft happened on Saturday just before 7:30 p.m.

Store personnel told deputies the man went into the store and grabbed an Ouch bed restraint device, a penis pump, a Bolo Tie e-ring and a body wand.

He then ran out of the store without paying for the items. Deputies say it was nearly $500 in merchandise.

If you have any information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472.

  • Information in this article is from the Harris County Constable Pct. 4 Office.