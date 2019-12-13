Man wanted for allegedly stealing truck with baby inside

article

A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a pickup truck with a 10-month-old baby inside, Houston police say.

Cristobal Soto, 25, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the 10-month-old baby was in a truck at a gas station in the 6500 block of Homestead Road last Friday when the vehicle was stolen. The baby was found safe in the truck a short time later.

Police say Soto remains at large, and there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS with any information.