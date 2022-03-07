Man stabbed to death by girlfriend's ex-husband in NE Houston: police

article

A man died after he was stabbed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband in northeast Houston on Sunday night, police say.

The stabbing was reported around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Durwood Street and Bentley Street.

According to police, the victim, his girlfriend and her daughter were returning from dinner when they were approached by the girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Police say there was an altercation between the boyfriend and the ex-husband, and the ex-husband stabbed the boyfriend.

The suspect is not in custody, but police say there were multiple witnesses and know the suspect's identity. Police did not release his name.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS or HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

