Man shot, wounded by accidental gunfire in Harris County

article

The Brief A man was shot by a stray bullet while at a soccer field in Harris County on Sunday afternoon. The gunfire came from a nearby property where two men were shooting at homemade targets. The victim is in stable condition. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.



On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Gulf Bank Road in reference to a shooting.

What we know:

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male that had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery/Assault detectives responded to the scene and learned the victim was at a nearby soccer field when struck by gunfire. Detectives learned two adult males were shooting rifles nearby on their property at homemade targets in an area they believed to be safe to do so.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

What's next:

After conferring with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was decided the investigation would be reviewed for possible charges upon completion of further investigation.

This case remains an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Violent Crimes Division at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.