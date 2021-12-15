Man shot while driving on Eastex Freeway in north Houston

article

A man was shot as he drove down the Eastex Freeway in north Houston early Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred a little before 1 a.m. in the southbound mainlanes of the freeway, somewhere between Little York and East Crosstimbers.

The 66-year-old man told police he had just left a bar on Mooney Road and was driving home.

As he drove on the freeway, he passed a vehicle in front of him. A short time later, police say, the vehicle pulled up next to him, and someone fired several shots at the man's vehicle.

The man was shot on his left side, and his vehicle was struck four or five times.

He was able to pull over and call for help. The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

