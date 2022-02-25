Man shot to death with assault rifle outside north Harris County business, Sheriff says

Authorities are piecing together how a man was shot to death outside a north Harris County business with an assault rifle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it happened in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Dr. near W Hardy Toll Rd. It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but we're told a man was found dead in his car and appears to have been shot with an assault rifle.

One person has been detained, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.