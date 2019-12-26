Man shot to death just outside church preparing for outdoor worship, suspect on the run: HPD

A man has died in the Third Ward after being shot in the head and leg, and the suspect is still on the loose.

It’s still early in the investigation, and Houston police are conducting interviews with witnesses at the 2700 block of Saint Charles Street.

HPD said that according to the witnesses, around 6:30 p.m. two men were arguing in the street. That’s when one man shot the other, got into a car, and took off. The 50-year-old victim was shot in the face and leg. He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place just yards away from a church that was preparing to have worship outside.

“We don’t know at this point. The church service did not start when the shooting took place," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD. "Apparently, they were setting up for the church service with the shootings a place, so we don’t know if these guys were somehow going to go to the church service or what."

Houston Police say once they finish speaking with witnesses, they will release more details to us about the suspect, and the car he was driving.

This is a developing story.