Man shot to death in roadway in northeast Houston

Police say a man was shot to death in the middle of the roadway in northeast Houston.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight on Friday at the intersection of Carolwood Drive and N Wayside Drive.

According to HPD, a woman passing by saw the man down in the roadway and drove to a nearby police station to notify them.

Officers responded to the intersection. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.