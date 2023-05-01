Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a gas station early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 a.m. at an Exxon near Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting at Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a witness described the shooter as a male wearing a blue hoodie and white mask, but no further description is available at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.