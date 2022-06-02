Man shot to death in front of girlfriend in possible drug-related incident

article



Deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a man to death in what officials believe was a drug-related incident Wednesday evening.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Bammelwood Dr. HCSO patrol units in north Harris County were dispatched to a disturbance call there.

Officials say the caller indicated a man was at his apartment with a weapon, and asking for money.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the disturbance had escalated, with the suspect shooting the caller multiple times. The shooter left the scene before they arrived.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, is cooperating with investigators to positively identify the suspect.

Investigators believe the incident is drug related.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or call Crime Stoppers of Houston.