Man detained after hours-long SWAT scene at SW Houston apartment

A man has been detained after barricading himself in an apartment where officers were attempting to serve a search warrant in connection to a deadly shooting, Houston police say.

The incident began in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive around 12:22 a.m. Thursday.

Police initially responded to a call about multiple shots fired at the location. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds on the ground. He was transported to the hospital, but he later passed away.

According to police, officers believed that there may be evidence in an apartment next to where the man was found, so they filed a search warrant.

Police believed that someone may be in the apartment and didn’t know if he was armed, so SWAT was contacted, HPD says.

According to police, SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and tried to make contact with the person in the apartment, but he didn’t come to the door.

SWAT eventually breached the door, and then a man inside the apartment announced his presence, officials say.

Authorities say a SWAT officer provided some instructions to the man, who came out of the apartment.

The man was taken in for questioning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.