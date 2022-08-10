Man shot, killed after 'altercation' in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

Officials are piecing together what has only been described as an "altercation" and how it lead up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found an unidentified man shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."

The man was rushed to the hospital, where Sheriff Gonzalez said he died from his injuries.

No word was given on suspect information or arrests, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.