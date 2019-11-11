Man shot in the stomach in southeast Houston home

A man is in surgery early Monday morning after being shot in the stomach in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on the 6700-block of Weston.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by Houston firefighters.

Police say he ran into a house, where he was followed by four males who then shot him.

There were several other people inside the home at the time but they were uninjured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Investigators are talking with witnesses and checking any surveillance videos to determine the circumstances of the shooting.