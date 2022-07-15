Man shot in possible road rage incident in Jersey Village

Jersey Village Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

CyFair EMS and Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting off Jones Road and 290 around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound and transported him to Ben Taub Hospital.

Officials say a man was driving to his girlfriend's home from work, while he was on the phone with his girlfriend. When a car struck his vehicle.

Things escalated when the man got out of his car and confronted the suspect vehicle. Officers say a person in the other car fired several shots at the man, hitting him at least once.

The victim is expected to survive.

Jersey Village Police will release more information, but say they believe the suspect vehicle is a lifted pickup truck.