Man shot in chest in NW Harris Co.; search underway for 2 suspects

article

Authorities are searching for two suspects after a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred Tuesday in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a male was shot in the chest.

The Constable’s Office described the suspects only as two black males wearing dark hoodies.

Deputies with the Constable’s Office set up a perimeter. A K9 and DPS Air Support are assisting.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP