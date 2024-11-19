Man shot by police officer in Downtown Houston

The Brief A man was shot by a police officer in Downtown Houston on Monday night. Police say he approached them while they were detaining a woman. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



A man was shot by an officer while police were attempting to detain a woman in Downtown Houston on Monday night, officials say.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The incident unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. near the 300 block of Capitol.

According to police, officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon in an incident involving a security guard and a woman who had been asked to leave the location. She was reportedly refusing to go.

When officers arrived, the woman had already walked off, and security guards told officers where she went, police say.

Police say the officers located her and had started to detain her when a man began to approach officers.

According to HPD, the officers gave the man several verbal commands to stop and show his hands.

Police say he did not comply with the commands, and at some point, made a sudden move toward officers.

That’s when, police say, one officer fired his weapon multiple times.

The man was struck by the gunfire. Police say the officers administered aid until an ambulance arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the woman was also taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The officer who fired his weapon has just under two years of service with the department. He is assigned to the Downtown unit.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Internal affairs, the special investigations unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.