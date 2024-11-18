Caught on camera: Woman and man shot and robbed in hair salon parking lot

The Brief Houston police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man and woman in a hair salon parking lot near Rice Village early Monday morning. Lt. Gutierrez of the Houston PD reported the assailant, dressed in black and believed to have followed the victims, stole jewelry including a watch before fleeing in a white BMW. Both victims were hospitalized following the attack; authorities expect them to make a full recovery.



Houston police are searching for a man they say shot a man and woman in the parking lot of a hair salon near Rice Village. It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Monday on Sunset Boulevard in University Place.

Surveillance video shows a woman and man walking to their car when a man dressed in black approaches them and then shoots them.

"He came out of the vehicle that was waiting out in front of the business. From what it appears, they were followed," said Lieutenant Gutierrez, of the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said the shooter stole jewelry from the victims, including a watch. Another camera angle shows a car pulling into the parking lot followed closely by another vehicle. The man believed to be the suspected shooter gets out and walks towards the parking lot. A third video shows the suspect running away and getting into the passenger seat of a car waiting out front.

"The male suspect took off with her belongings in a white vehicle," said Guiterrez.

Police said the suspect took off in a white BMW.

One of the victims was taken to Ben Tuab Hospital and the other was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Houston police said both victims are expected to survive.