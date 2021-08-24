Man shot dead, another injured in N. Houston Walmart parking lot

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot on the city's north side.



Officers responded to a shooting call at the store located in the 4400 block of the North Freeway at Crosstimbers early Tuesday morning.

A male teen was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and a second male was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD initiated a pursuit on one of the suspects, which ended at Lockwood and Kelley. The suspect's vehicle allegedly clipped an HPD patrol car and flipped over.

Officers arrested the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.