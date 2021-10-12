Man shot by friend while celebrating Astros game

article

One man is expected to survive after being shot by his friend on Tuesday night in Houston.



Authorities responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road around 7 p.m.

According to Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.



Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Crowson said a preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people was watching the Houston Astros game.



Whenever the Astros scored a run, Crowson said the individuals would ‘dry fire’ their guns.

Authorities said on the last time the Astros scored a run, one of the individuals forgot to unload his weapon, firing it and striking his friend in the abdomen.



Police said units are currently consulting with the District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges.