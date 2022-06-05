Man, pregnant woman injured in hit and run crash in North Harris Co.

article

A man and pregnant woman were injured in a hit-and-run crash in north Harris County early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the crash occurred on the North Sam Houston Parkway and I-45, just before 2:15 a.m.

Deputies said a male fled the scene after striking the vehicle driven by the male with a pregnant female passenger.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the pregnant woman was bleeding, however, there was no update on the condition of the woman or her unborn child.

If you have any information on this crash, you're asked to contact Houston Police Vehicular Crimes Division or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.