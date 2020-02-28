Man on the run after shooting at Houston police officers
HOUSTON - A man is on the run after shooting at a Houston police officer Thursday night.
Houston Police Department officers say they were patrolling on Imperial Valley in north Houston when they tried to approach a man at a bus stop who they say looked suspicious.
The suspect is said to have had a pair of binoculars with him.
When the man realized they were approaching him, he ran away.
Officers say when they got close to him, the man pulled out a gun and fired at them.
The shot missed the officers but shattered a window of a car.
Police officers did not return fire.
HPD has set up a perimeter but as of Friday morning, the suspect has not been caught.
Advertisement
No other descriptions of the suspect have been released.