Man on the run after shooting at Houston police officers

A man is on the run after shooting at a Houston police officer Thursday night.

Houston Police Department officers say they were patrolling on Imperial Valley in north Houston when they tried to approach a man at a bus stop who they say looked suspicious.

The suspect is said to have had a pair of binoculars with him.

When the man realized they were approaching him, he ran away.

Officers say when they got close to him, the man pulled out a gun and fired at them.

The shot missed the officers but shattered a window of a car.



Police officers did not return fire.

HPD has set up a perimeter but as of Friday morning, the suspect has not been caught.

No other descriptions of the suspect have been released.

