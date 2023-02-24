Man ran back to club with gunshot wounds after shooting in Houston, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting near a club in central Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Blodgett Street near Midtown on Friday around 2:30 a.m. A man was found with gunshot wounds in his upper torso and arm.

According to HPD Lieutenant R. Willkens, the man was at the club with his cousin and some friends. They say the man went to his car around the corner to get something or possibly move it and then heard gunshots.

They told police the man came running back with gunshot wounds but wasn't able to tell them what happened.

A constable deputy was working an extra job at the club and provided the man with medical attention before HFD arrives to rake the man to the hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is currently ongoing.