Man killed while chasing stolen truck in Houston's Fifth Ward

Houston police say a man was killed while chasing three suspects who stole his truck.

Officers received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday about a citizen following the stolen vehicle in Fifth Ward.

Police say the man saw his Ford F-250 being stolen, and he and two other witnesses got into another vehicle and began to pursue the suspects.

According to HPD, the man caught up to the suspects and went up to the driver’s side door, but the suspect drove off while the man was holding onto the truck’s steering wheeling.

Police say the suspect drove through a cemetery, and the victim fell off of the truck and was run over. The 51-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

Police say the suspects crashed near I-10 and Lockwood and fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter but did not locate the suspects. Police say there is DNA evidence in the truck they believe will help them identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the three wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

