Man killed in trench collapse in Cypress

article

A man is dead after a trench collapse in Cypress on Thursday afternoon.



Captain Daniel Arizpe, Public Information Officer for the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said crews responded to the collapse around 2:15 p.m. at a construction site in the Bridgeland subdivision in Cypress.

When crews arrived, they located one man trapped in a trench.

Trench collapse in Cypress. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO)

Arizpe said crews set up a high angle rescue and a firefighter made entry finding the man dead.

Trench collapse in Cypress. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO)

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Trench collapse in Cypress. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO)

Arizpe added that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation.