Man killed in trench collapse in Cypress
HOUSTON - A man is dead after a trench collapse in Cypress on Thursday afternoon.
Captain Daniel Arizpe, Public Information Officer for the Cy-Fair Fire Department, said crews responded to the collapse around 2:15 p.m. at a construction site in the Bridgeland subdivision in Cypress.
When crews arrived, they located one man trapped in a trench.
Trench collapse in Cypress. (Source: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO)
Arizpe said crews set up a high angle rescue and a firefighter made entry finding the man dead.
Arizpe added that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation.