Man killed in shooting at motel in southeast Houston

Police say one man has died after several suspects shot into a motel room in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a motel in the 8800 block of Airport Blvd.

Police say four to five suspects were seen coming around a breezeway on the third floor and then firing into a room.

Authorities say there was a gunfire exchange, and one person was killed. Investigators found shell casing from several different firearms.

Police say some of the gunfire went into other rooms, but no one in those rooms reported injuries.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

