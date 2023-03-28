article

Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in an evening shooting on Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said they were called out to the 7500 block of Long Point Road in reference to a shooting.

SUGGESTED: SUSPECT SHOT: Houston veteran in wheelchair shoots man who tried to steal his bag, police say

When they arrived, they found a man shot at least one time.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

The exact cause of the shooting is unclear as police said there may have been a robbery involved, and the victim may have returned fire.

Houston police said they are going to review surveillance video from neighboring businesses to determine what happened.