Police say a veteran in a wheelchair shot a suspect who tried to steal his bag near a bus stop in Downtown Houston on Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. near Pierce Street and Main Street.

According to police, the veteran was in the area to catch a ride home at the METRO station when the suspect ran up and tried to steal a bag from him.

Police say the veteran took out a firearm to defend himself and fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect ran away before collapsing, police say. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say the veteran remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Authorities have not said if anyone will face charges.